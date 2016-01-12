FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chile sets IPTs on 10-year US dollar bond
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 12, 2016 / 2:16 PM / 2 years ago

Chile sets IPTs on 10-year US dollar bond

Paul Kilby

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 12 (IFR) - Chile set initial price thoughts of US Treasuries plus 140bp area on a new 10-year US dollar bond ahead of pricing on Tuesday, a source close to the deal told IFR.

Chile is the first Latin American issuer to tap the dollar market in what has been a quiet start to the year for issuance from the region.

The dollar bond is being done in combination with a liability management operation designed to retire existing debt.

Leads are Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, HSBC and Santander, the same banks which are already managing a 10-year euro bond for the sovereign.

Reporting by Paul Kilby and Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Natalie Harrison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.