Chile launches new EUR1.2bn 10-year bond

NEW YORK, Jan 12 (IFR) - Chile launched a new EUR1.2bn 10-year bond at mid-swaps plus 110bp on Tuesday.

Final pricing comes at the tight end of guidance of 115bp (+/-5bp) and inside initial price thoughts of 120bp area.

Leads are Bank of America, Citigroup, HSBC and Santander, the same banks that are also managing a dollar for the South American nation.

The sovereign is offering initial price thoughts of 140bp over US Treasuries on the dollar deal, which is being done in conjunction with a tender for existing 3.875% 2020s, 3.25% 2021s, 2.25% 2022s and 3.125% 2025s. (Reporting By Paul Kilby; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)