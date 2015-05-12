FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Norilsk Nickel to hold non-deal investor meetings in London
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 12, 2015 / 4:16 PM / 2 years ago

Russia's Norilsk Nickel to hold non-deal investor meetings in London

Michael Turner

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 12 (IFR) - Russia’s Norilsk Nickel is meeting bond and equity investors at a capital markets day in London on Monday, according to three sources.

The Russian issuer is not marketing a bond at the meetings, according to two of the sources.

“My personal view is that they do not need to raise funds,” said an investor who has been invited to the event.

Norilsk Nickel has not been sanctioned by the West for Russia’s conflict with Ukraine.

Barclays is arranging the meetings.

Norilsk Nickel is rated BBB- by Standard & Poor’s and Fitch. (Reporting By Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.