End of a cheap debt era could slow H2 supply

LONDON, June 28 (IFR) - The prospect of the Fed reducing monetary stimulus has rung in an era of higher financing costs, and with many borrowers having taken full advantage of record low yields in the first part of the year, bankers are predicting more subdued supply from here.

Corporates, both financial and non-financial, have played a smart game so far in 2013. They sold USD1,610bn-equivalent across the globe, up 3% compared to the first half of 2012, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Especially telling is that the lion’s share of activity took place in the first quarter. The USD723.9bn issued in Q2 was a decline of 18% on the first three months of the year, and the slowest quarter of issuance since the USD519.6bn raised in Q4 2011.

While borrowers have reason to be pleased with their first-half performance, the Fed’s shift sees many investors beginning H2 nursing losses, even though these are mostly mark-to-market.

For example, investors in Apple’s record-breaking USD17bn deal saw hundreds of millions wiped off the value of their holdings in just a few weeks.

“There has been very little selling of investment-grade paper,” said Chris Whitman, head of global risk syndicate at Deutsche Bank.

“Based on investor cash levels and the fundamental value that credit spreads currently offer, we expect the market to find its footing again in reasonably short order, though elevated volatility may endure.”

But even after finding a footing, the rate of investment grade bond issuance in the US market looks set to decline over the rest of the year, and could be as much as USD200bn lower in the second half than the USD498bn sold so far in 2013, according to Barclays.

If the first half’s pace of issuance keeps up, then the market could break the USD1trn mark. But “we will not keep this run rate up,” said Justin D‘Ercole, head of Americas investment grade syndicate at Barclays, and especially not if the Federal Reserve is tapering QE.

New issuance in the US investment grade corporate bond market in recent years has been anywhere from USD850bn to USD950bn. Depending on the reaction to a backdrop of rising interest rates, that figure could drop as low as USD700bn, said D‘Ercole.

The global high-yield market, which enjoyed the best ever first half of USD242.8bn-equivalent, an increase of 47% over H1 2012, is also expected to slow down in the second half, with some refinancing activity pushed to one side due to rate volatility.

Barclays expects USD300bn in total US high yield volume for 2013, with the year-to-date tally currently over USD170bn. High-yield issuance in 2012 was USD325.7bn.

CHOPPIER TIMES AHEAD

“I am convinced that the market will remain bumpy and that we will start seeing smaller order books as a sign of more nervousness in the market,” Fredrik Altmann, corporate financing official at German carmaker BMW said.

European financial and non-financial issuers raised USD545.2bn in the first half, a decline of 8% on the same period in 2012. Bankers think further falls are possible, a function of companies having financed when rates were at their lowest.

“There is a pipeline, but corporates are relatively well-funded so we are unlikely to see the same volumes as we saw during the second half of last year or the first half of this year,” said Brendon Moran, Societe Generale’s global co-head of corporate debt capital markets.

Financial issuers, the problem child of the capital markets, experienced the largest percentage fall in 2013 - down 9% on a global basis at USD756.7bn from the same period last year - and that theme is set to continue.

Despite peripheral banks likely focusing their attention on secured bank funding, bankers are still forecasting a 30% drop in benchmark covered issuance for the whole of 2013.

“We may see around EUR100-110bn of covered bond supply this year,” said Torsten Elling, co-head of rates syndicate at Barclays in London.

“A combination of low issuance volumes and high redemptions are going drive in spreads further, which means lower funding costs for European banks.”