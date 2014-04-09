FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bond fund manager Hasenstab 'encouraged' by developments in Ukraine
April 9, 2014 / 8:00 PM / 3 years ago

Bond fund manager Hasenstab 'encouraged' by developments in Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, April 9 (Reuters) - Templeton Global Bond Fund manager Michael Hasenstab, who has a multibillion-dollar bet on Ukraine bonds, said in newly released commentary that the country’s current government has set the stage for the country to flourish over the next decade.

“I think the current government has done an exceptional job of tackling not just the short-term issues but really setting the stage for Ukraine to flourish over the next 5 to 10 years by putting in place very difficult, but very important, structural reforms,” Hasenstab said in commentary released on Wednesday.

Hasenstab’s remarks, which appeared in a video of him visiting Kiev, were his first extended commentary on Ukraine since the country plunged into crisis.

Reporting By Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Steve Orlosky

