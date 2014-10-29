FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Bidding for U.S. 5-year note supply weakest since 2009
October 29, 2014 / 5:31 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Bidding for U.S. 5-year note supply weakest since 2009

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Change day of FOMC statement release to Wednesday not Tuesday)

NEW YORK, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Bidding for $35 billion worth of U.S. five-year Treasuries supply was the weakest in more than five years, suggesting investor caution ahead of the policy statement from the Federal Reserve later Wednesday.

Total bids to the amount of five-year debt supply offered or bid-to-cover ratio came in at 2.36, which was the lowest since July 2009, according to Treasury data.

The latest five-year issue due in October 2019 fetched a yield of 1.567 percent, which was the lowest since May. This resulted in its coupon rate at 1.50 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

