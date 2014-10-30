FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. sells 7-year notes at lowest yield since May
October 30, 2014 / 5:20 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. sells 7-year notes at lowest yield since May

NEW YORK, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday sold $29 billion of seven-year government debt at a yield of 2.018 percent, the lowest level at an auction since May, Treasury data showed.

The highest yield at the latest seven-year note sale was about 1 basis point higher than what traders had expected, as overall bidding for this maturity was the weakest in 11 months.

The total bids to the amount of offered or bid-to-cover ratio came in at 2.42, which was the lowest since November. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Diane Craft)

