UPDATE 1-U.S. sells 7-year notes at lowest yield since May

NEW YORK, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday sold $29 billion of seven-year government debt at a yield of 2.018 percent, the lowest level at an auction since May, Treasury data showed.

The highest yield at the latest seven-year note sale was about 1 basis point higher than what traders had expected, as overall bidding for this maturity was the weakest in 11 months.

The total bids to the amount offered, or bid-to-cover ratio, came in at 2.42, which was the lowest since November.

“Broadly not an impressive auction but not a terrible one either,” BNP Paribas interest rate strategist Aaron Kohli wrote about the latest seven-year auction in a note.

Tepid demand for the seven-year debt supply followed the weakest bidding in more than five years for $35 billion of five-year Treasuries on Wednesday, an hour before the Federal Reserve released its latest policy meeting statement.

Foreign central banks and other indirect bidders bought 46.63 percent of the latest seven-year note offering, which was the smallest since June, according to Treasury data.

The largest fund managers, small bond dealers and other direct bidders purchased 15.42 percent at the auction, which was higher than the 10.02 percent in September and above the long-term average since the seven-year note was introduced in February 2009.

Primary dealers, or the 22 top Wall Street firms that do business directly with the Federal Reserve, bought 37.95 percent of the latest seven-year issue. This was below the 41.65 percent they purchased in September and below the long-term average. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Diane Craft and Alan Crosby)