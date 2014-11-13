FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bidding at U.S. 30-year bond sale weakest since May
November 13, 2014 / 6:20 PM / 3 years ago

Bidding at U.S. 30-year bond sale weakest since May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 13 (Reuters) - A gauge on bidding at Thursday’s $16 billion auction of U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds, the last leg of this week’s quarterly refunding, fell to its weakest level since May, Treasury Department data showed.

The bid-to-cover ratio, or the amount of bids submitted by investors, central banks and bond dealers to the supply offered, was 2.29 at the latest 30-year bond auction.

This compared with a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.40 at the 30-year bond auction in October and 2.09 set at the 30-year bond sale in May. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

