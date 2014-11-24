FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bidding at U.S. 2-year auction strongest since December
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 24, 2014 / 6:20 PM / 3 years ago

Bidding at U.S. 2-year auction strongest since December

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Bidding at Monday’s $28 billion auction of U.S. two-year Treasuries notes was the strongest in 11 months, suggesting demand for short-term debt despite concerns the Federal Reserve might raise interest rates next year.

The bid-to-cover ratio, or the amount of bids to the amount of debt offered, was 3.71, which was the highest since the 3.77 seen at the $32 billion two-year auction in December 2013.

The bid-to-cover ratio at the two-year note sale in October was 3.11, which was the lowest since September 2013. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.