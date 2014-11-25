Investors scoop up U.S. 5-year Treasuries supply

NEW YORK, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Large fund managers, foreign central banks and other indirect bidders snapped up $35 billion of U.S. five-year Treasuries notes on Tuesday, part of this week’s $93 billion in fixed-rate government debt supply.

Share of indirect bidder purchase at the latest five-year note auction was 65.05 percent, which was far bigger than the recent average. According to analysts, it was the second biggest share-purchase by this group since September 2004.

Smaller bond dealers and other direct bidders bought 9.87 percent of the latest five-year note supply, down from 10.50 percent in October.

Primary dealers or the 22 Wall Street firms that do business directly with the Federal Reserve bought 25.08 percent of the five-year note offering. This was the smallest share by this group on record, analysts said.

The bid-to-cover ratio or the amount of bids to the amount offered was 2.91, which was the strongest since March. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Diane Craft)