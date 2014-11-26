U.S. sells 7-year notes at lowest yield since Oct. 2013

NEW YORK, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday sold $29 billion of seven-year government debt at a yield of 1.960 percent, the lowest yield at an auction of this maturity since October 2013, Treasury data showed.

The latest seven-year Treasuries issue due November. 2021 will offer a coupon rate of 1.875 percent, which is the lowest since 1.750 percent set 13 months ago.

Demand for the latest seven-year note supply was strong following Tuesday’s robust five-year Treasuries sale.

The Treasury sold $28 billion worth of fixed-rate two-year notes on Monday and $13 billion of floating-rate two-year debt on Tuesday.

The bid-to-cover ratio at the latest seven-year auction, or the amount of bids to the amount of debt offered, was 2.63, which was the strongest since February.

The share of purchases from large investment funds, foreign central banks and other indirect bidders came in at 50.3 percent, which was the biggest since August 2011. (Reporting by Richard Leong)