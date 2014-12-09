FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. sells 3-year note supply at higher yield
December 9, 2014 / 6:31 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. sells 3-year note supply at higher yield

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday sold $25 billion in three-year notes at a yield of 1.066 percent, matching the level set in September, Treasury data showed.

The yield level at the three-year note auction in September was the highest since April 2011.

Large fund managers, foreign central banks and other indirect bidders bought 42.19 percent of the latest three-year note supply, which was the largest since August 2011. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

