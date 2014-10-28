FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. sells 2-year notes at lowest yield since May
October 28, 2014

U.S. sells 2-year notes at lowest yield since May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday sold $29 billion in two-year notes at the lowest yield since May despite the weakest bidding for this government debt maturity in more than a year, Treasury data showed.

The bid-to-cover ratio, or the total competitive bids to the amount of two-year notes offered, was 3.11, the lowest since Sept. 2013.

The latest two-year Treasuries issue due in October 2016 fetched a yield of 0.425 percent, the lowest in five months. It will carry a coupon rate of 0.375 percent, matching the level set in May. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)

