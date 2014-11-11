Rabobank readies first-ever Samurai Basel III bonds

HONG KONG, Nov 11 (IFR) - The Netherlands’ Rabobank, rated Aa2 by Moody‘s, A+ by Standard & Poor’s and AA- by Fitch, is planning the Samurai market’s first-ever Basel III-compliant Tier 2 bfonds.

The deal is expected to come in two tranches consisting of a 10-year bullet and 10 non-call five.

The transaction is expected to come before year-end.

The issuer completed roadshows in Tokyo last week.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Daiwa, Mizuho, Nomura and SMBC Nikko have been selected as joint bookrunners. (Reporting by Frances Yoon, editing by Daniel Stanton)