FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rabobank readies first-ever Samurai Basel III bonds
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 11, 2014 / 7:51 AM / 3 years ago

Rabobank readies first-ever Samurai Basel III bonds

Frances Yoon

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 11 (IFR) - The Netherlands’ Rabobank, rated Aa2 by Moody‘s, A+ by Standard & Poor’s and AA- by Fitch, is planning the Samurai market’s first-ever Basel III-compliant Tier 2 bfonds.

The deal is expected to come in two tranches consisting of a 10-year bullet and 10 non-call five.

The transaction is expected to come before year-end.

The issuer completed roadshows in Tokyo last week.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Daiwa, Mizuho, Nomura and SMBC Nikko have been selected as joint bookrunners. (Reporting by Frances Yoon, editing by Daniel Stanton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.