a year ago
Vegetable canner Bonduelle sees weather-hit 2016 harvest
August 4, 2016 / 6:05 AM / a year ago

Vegetable canner Bonduelle sees weather-hit 2016 harvest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Bonduelle, a France-based international producer of canned, frozen and fresh vegetables, said the adverse effects of bad weather would affect its 2016 harvests.

Bonduelle's vegetables, grown on some 128,000 hectares around the world, are sold in 100 countries under various brand names.

The company said the early stages of its crop harvests, particularly for peas, proved to be difficult in the French region of North Picardy, and in Russia, where heavy rainfall and low temperatures were the problem, and in Northern America, where drought affected production.

"While only covering a part of the summer harvests, ongoing until October, and a part of the group's production pools, the adverse effects of bad weather will affect the volume and production costs of the 2016 harvest," it said.

Despite the harvest problems, the company reaffirmed its target for operating profitability growth at constant exchange rates when it produces its annual results in October.

Full statement Eikon users click here (Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by Matthias Blamont)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
