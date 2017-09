Feb 4 (Reuters) - Bone Therapeutics SA :

* Raises 32.2 million euros in IPO on Euronext Brussels and Euronext Paris

* IPO was 2.5 times oversubscribed

* Share price of 16 euros, which equals a market capitalization of 104.8 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1xe14NO Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)