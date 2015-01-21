Bone Therapeutics to list between 14.50 and 16.50 euros per share

BRUSSELS, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Belgian biotech group Bone Therapeutics on Wednesday said it would float its shares at a price between 14.50 and 16.50 euros a piece at its initial public offering in February.

The company, which has two products in clinical development, is listing to secure funds for its trials and bringing its products to the market.

The offer period for the shares will be from January 22 to February 2 but may be completed earlier. It expects the first day of trading to be February 6.

Bryan, Garnier & Co will act as global coordinator while Kepler Cheuvreux and Bank Degroof will be the joint lead managers and joint bookrunners of the deal.