FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bone Therapeutics to list between 14.50 and 16.50 euros per share
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 21, 2015 / 7:27 AM / 3 years ago

Bone Therapeutics to list between 14.50 and 16.50 euros per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Belgian biotech group Bone Therapeutics on Wednesday said it would float its shares at a price between 14.50 and 16.50 euros a piece at its initial public offering in February.

The company, which has two products in clinical development, is listing to secure funds for its trials and bringing its products to the market.

The offer period for the shares will be from January 22 to February 2 but may be completed earlier. It expects the first day of trading to be February 6.

Bryan, Garnier & Co will act as global coordinator while Kepler Cheuvreux and Bank Degroof will be the joint lead managers and joint bookrunners of the deal.

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.