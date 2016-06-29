FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Bonnell Aluminum shuts Georgia plant operations after blast
June 29, 2016 / 3:55 PM / a year ago

Bonnell Aluminum shuts Georgia plant operations after blast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Aluminum extruder Bonnell Aluminum has temporarily shut down operations at its Newnan, Georgia, plant following an explosion on Wednesday morning that injured five employees, the company said in a statement.

The company said it was too early to speculate on the cause of the accident, but was working closely with local fire officials in an investigation.

Bonnell is a subsidiary of Tredegar Corp, which makes plastic films and aluminum extrusions. (Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

