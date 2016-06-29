Bonnell Aluminum plant's casting area to remain shut after blast

NEW YORK, June 29 (Reuters) - The casting area of Bonnell Aluminum's Newnan, Georgia, extrusion plant will remain shut until an investigation into the cause of a Wednesday morning explosion is complete, the company said in a statement.

The blast injured five people and prompted the company to temporarily halt operations at the entire plant. The rest of the plant besides the casting area will resume operations on Thursday morning, the company said. (Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by Sandra Maler)