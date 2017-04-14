BRIEF-Bank of Commerce Holdings prices 2.4 mln shares of common stock at $10.50/shr
* Bank of Commerce Holdings announces pricing of public offering of common stock
April 14 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in advance discussions to buy online men’s fashion retailer Bonobos Inc, Recode reported on Friday, citing sources.
Both the sides have agreed on a price and the deal is in its final stages, Recode said. The expected deal value could not be learned. (bit.ly/2nNA6nO)
The deal, if announced, would come two months after the world's largest retailer acquired online outdoor clothing and gear retailer Moosejaw for $51 million, to boost its competitive standing in U.S. e-commerce.
Wal-Mart did not respond to the requests for comment. Bonobos could not be immediately reached. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Alden Bentley)
* AmpliPhi Biosciences announces pricing of $10.4 million underwritten public offering of common stock and common warrants
