Bonomi wants bid target Club Med to postpone AGM
December 17, 2014 / 9:50 AM / 3 years ago

Bonomi wants bid target Club Med to postpone AGM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Andrea Bonomi wants takeover target Club Mediterranee to postpone its Jan. 12 annual shareholders meeting as the battle pitting the Italian tycoon against Chinese billionaire Guo Guangchang is unlikely to be over by then.

“Global Resorts is writing a letter to Club Med’s board asking it to delay the shareholders meeting, as it would not take place in a serene climate,” a source close to Global Resorts, the investment vehicle making the Club Med bid, told Reuters.

Club Med, whose fiscal year ended on Oct. 31, usually holds its annual general meeting in the spring.

In what is now France’s longest-running takeover battle, Guo and his Shanghai-based conglomerate Fosun have until 1700 GMT on Dec. 19 to top Bonomi’s 24-euro-per-share bid for Club Med.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Nick Vinocur

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
