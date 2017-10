Bon Secours Health to sell $300 mln composite rev bonds

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Bon Secours Health System Obligated Group is expected to sell$300 million of composite issue revenue bonds on Dec. 18, said a market source.

The composite deal will include $40 million of a Russell, Ky. series 2013 revenue bonds, and $185 million of South Carolina Jobs-Economic Development Authority series 2013 revenue bonds.

Also included will be $55 million of Henrico County Economic Development Authority, Va. series 2013 revenue bonds, and $20 million of Norfolk Economic Development Authority, Va. series 2013 revenue bonds.

JP Morgan is the lead manager of the sale, according to the preliminary official statement.