FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-The Bon-Ton Stores Q3 loss per share $0.05
Sections
Featured
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Puerto Rico
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Military option not preferred: Trump
North Korea
Military option not preferred: Trump
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 21, 2013 / 1:00 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-The Bon-Ton Stores Q3 loss per share $0.05

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Bon-Ton Stores Inc : * The Bon Ton Stores Inc-announces third quarter of fiscal 2013 results * Q3 loss per share $0.05 * Q3 same store sales fell 2.8 percent * Q3 earnings per share view $-0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q3 sales $651.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $674.8 million * Reaffirms FY 2013 earnings per share view $0.15 to $0.75 * Says reaffirming fiscal 2013 guidance for adjusted EBITDA in a range of $170

million to $190 million * Sees FY 2013 cash flow in a range of $10 million to $30 million * FY 2013 earnings per share view $-0.82, revenue view $2.98 billion -- Thomson

Reuters I/B/E/S * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.