FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Bon-Ton Stores posts wider loss, cuts outlook
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 17, 2012 / 11:36 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Bon-Ton Stores posts wider loss, cuts outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q1 loss/share $2.23 vs loss/shr $2.01 last year

* Q1 rev down 1.4 pct to $640.8 million

* Sees FY loss/shr $0.95 to EPS of $0.50

May 17 (Reuters) - Department store operator Bon-Ton Stores Inc posted a wider first-quarter loss and slashed its full-year outlook, as discounts and promotions dented gross margins.

The company, which operates 272 department stores, now expects a loss of 95 cents per share to a profit of 50 cents per share, down from its prior outlook of a profit of 15 cents to 75 cents per share.

First-quarter net loss was $40.8 million, or $2.23 per share, compared with net loss of $36.0 million, or $2.01 per diluted share, a year earlier.

Sales fell 1.4 percent to $640.8 million.

Gross margins fell to 34.3 percent, from 35.5 percent, last year.

Bon-Ton shares closed at $4.41 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.