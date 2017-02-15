FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 15, 2017 / 6:06 PM / 6 months ago

U.S. charges ex-BNY Mellon employee with embezzling $7 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 15 (Reuters) - A former Bank of New York Mellon Corp employee was arrested on Wednesday on charges that he embezzled $7.1 million, money he used to buy among other things an outdoor pool, home landscaping, vacations and a luxury car.

Christopher Canale, who worked for Bank of New York's Pershing LLC unit most recently as an accounts payable manager, was charged in a criminal complaint filed in Manhattan federal court.

Canale, 47, was arrested in Poughkeepsie, New York, where he resides, according to a spokesman for Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara. An attorney for Canale could not be immediately identified. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)

