Ex-BNY Mellon employee sentenced to 6 months in U.S. prison

NEW YORK, Nov 12 (Reuters) - A former Bank of New York Mellon Corp employee was sentenced on Thursday to six months in prison after admitting to illegally making $737,000 trading on tips a friend at Merck & Co Inc supplied him about potential pharmaceutical mergers.

David Post, 42, was also ordered by U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein in Manhattan to pay more than $787,600 in fines and forfeit proceeds in light of his guilty plea in October 2014 to charges including securities fraud. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; editing by Grant McCool)