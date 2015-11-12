FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-BNY Mellon employee sentenced to 6 months in U.S. prison
November 12, 2015 / 6:25 PM / 2 years ago

Ex-BNY Mellon employee sentenced to 6 months in U.S. prison

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 12 (Reuters) - A former Bank of New York Mellon Corp employee was sentenced on Thursday to six months in prison after admitting to illegally making $737,000 trading on tips a friend at Merck & Co Inc supplied him about potential pharmaceutical mergers.

David Post, 42, was also ordered by U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein in Manhattan to pay more than $787,600 in fines and forfeit proceeds in light of his guilty plea in October 2014 to charges including securities fraud. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; editing by Grant McCool)

