FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-BNY Mellon appoints Richard Gill head of EMEA markets business
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 11, 2016 / 10:25 AM / a year ago

MOVES-BNY Mellon appoints Richard Gill head of EMEA markets business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - Bank of New York Mellon Corp appointed Richard Gill head of its Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) markets business.

Gill will report to Michelle Neal, the president of BNY Mellon’s markets business.

He will also be a member of the bank’s markets executive management team, the markets risk committee and the EMEA chairman’s forum.

Gill has worked at BNY Mellon for over 20 years and his previous roles include co-head of foreign exchange trading and chief foreign exchange dealer. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.