May 19, 2016 / 12:50 PM / a year ago

MOVES-BNY Mellon names Robert Kricena wealth management's regional president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Bank of New York Mellon Corp named Robert Kricena regional president-northwestern U.S. of its wealth management business.

The northwest includes the firm’s offices in San Francisco, Palo Alto, Menlo Park, Seattle and Denver.

Kricena, who joined BNY Mellon in April, was earlier with Wells Fargo & Co.

The firm also said Shannon Kennedy will additionally lead its southwest offices.

Kricena and Kennedy have been appointed to newly created roles and will report to David Emmes, president of U.S. markets-west, the firm said. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru;Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

