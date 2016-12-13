FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
MOVES-BNY Mellon hires two wealth managers in Southwest U.S. expansion
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Phoenix aftermath
Trump unshackled
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
December 13, 2016 / 9:26 PM / 8 months ago

MOVES-BNY Mellon hires two wealth managers in Southwest U.S. expansion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 13 (Reuters) - BNY Mellon said it appointed two senior wealth managers to its wealth management business to serve clients in Nevada and Arizona as the firm continues to expand its U.S. presence.

BNY Mellon Wealth Management said Michael BenShimon joins from Wells Fargo, where he most recently worked as vice-president and investment strategist. He will be based in Las Vegas.

BNY Mellon Wealth Management hired Anthony Tanner from BMO Private Bank in Scottsdale, Arizona, where he last held the position of a senior client advisor.

Tanner, who will be based in Phoenix, has also previously worked at Wells Fargo.

BenShimon and Tanner will report to team leader Ryder Donohue. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.