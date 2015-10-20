BNY Mellon CFO says expenses included costs for software glitch

BOSTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Bank of New York Mellon Chief Financial Officer Thomas Gibbons said the custody bank’s expenses during the third quarter included “concessions” given to clients impacted by a system outage over the summer.

Speaking on a conference call with securities analysts on Tuesday, Gibbons said noninterest expenses of $268 million the bank reported for the three months ended September 30 included concessions given to clients affected by the outage, which affected about $400 billion in client assets. reut.rs/1kkLxgG