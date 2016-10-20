FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BNY Mellon profit rises nearly 19 pct
#Market News
October 20, 2016 / 10:45 AM / 10 months ago

BNY Mellon profit rises nearly 19 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Bank of New York Mellon Corp on Thursday said third-quarter profit increased 18.8 percent as net interest revenue rose and expenses fell.

The bank's net income attributable to common shareholders rose to $974 million in the three months ended Sept. 30 from $820 million a year ago.

Earnings per share increased to 90 cents from 74 cents.

Revenue from interest rose nearly 2 percent to $774 million, while non-interest expenses dropped 1.4 percent to $2.64 billion. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

