10 months ago
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-BNY Mellon profit beats estimates on lower costs
October 20, 2016 / 11:25 AM / 10 months ago

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-BNY Mellon profit beats estimates on lower costs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects last paragaph to say the bank's shares had "lost 1.9 percent" not "gained about 3 percent" since the beginning of 2016.)

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Bank of New York Mellon Corp reported a better-than-expected 18.8 percent jump in quarterly profit, helped by lower costs and a rise in net interest revenue.

The world's largest custodian bank said net income attributable to common shareholders rose to $974 million, or 90 cents per share, in the three months ended Sept. 30 from $820 million, or 74 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $979 million, or 90 cents per share, beating the average analyst estimate of 81 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Non-interest expenses dropped 1.4 percent to $2.64 billion.

Revenue from interest rose nearly 2 percent to $774 million.

Total revenue rose about 4 percent to $3.94 billion.

"Each of our businesses performed well," Chief Executive Gerald Hassell said in a statement.

BNY Mellon said assets under management rose 3.1 percent to $1.72 trillion in the third quarter from the second.

Up to Wednesday's close, the bank's shares had lost 1.9 percent since the beginning of 2016. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
