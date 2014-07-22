British retailer boohoo.com launches in Germany

LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - boohoo.com, the British own brand online fashion retailer that floated in March, has extended its international presence with the launch of a German language website, it said on Tuesday.

The new site, which will be supported by a marketing campaign in Germany, will see the firm compete in another market with bigger rivals Zalando and ASOS.

It is the firm’s third foreign language site following the launch of a French site in October 2013 and a Spanish site in May this year.

For boohoo’s year to Feb. 28 2014, international sales accounted for 35 percent of its total sales of 109.8 million pounds ($187.5 million).

Shares in boohoo, which listed at 50 pence on March 14, were up 2.7 percent at 38.4 pence at 0736 GMT, valuing the business at about 434 million pounds.

boohoo also said it has added three further currencies; Swedish Krona, Danish Krone and Norwegian Krone.

This adds to the existing six currencies already available: euros, U.S. dollars, Australian dollars, Canadian dollars, New Zealand dollars and pounds sterling. ($1 = 0.5857 British Pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)