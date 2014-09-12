FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 12, 2014 / 6:12 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Boohoo.com H1 revenue up 31 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Boohoo.com Plc

* Revenue for half year is approximately £67m, up 31% compared with same period last year or 36% on a constant currency basis (CER)

* Revenue growth during H1 has continued to accelerate in line with management expectations with Q2 revenue growth of 37% or 41% (CER), up from 24% and 28% respectively

* Improvement in growth was seen across all regions during Q2

* Company confirms that it continues to trade in line with expectations for full year to 28 February 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: <BOOH.L]

