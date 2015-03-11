FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Boohoo.com revenue up 22 pct in 2 months to Feb 28
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 11, 2015 / 7:14 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Boohoo.com revenue up 22 pct in 2 months to Feb 28

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 11 (Reuters) - Boohoo.Com Plc

* Two months to 28th February 2015 revenue up 22% (24% CER)

* Gross margin approximately 58%, reflecting January sale

* 3M active customers, up 29% on prior year

* Focus on conversion and profit margin during period ahead of accelerating marketing spend into spring/summer 2015 season

* £54m cash on balance sheet at year end

* Group EBITDA margins are expected to be in line with previous guidance of approximately 10% for year

* Will be seeking authorisation to buy back up to 10% of issued share capital to be approved at next AGM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.