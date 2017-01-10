FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
UK online fashion retailer Boohoo upgrades outlook again
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Commentary
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
January 10, 2017 / 7:20 AM / 7 months ago

UK online fashion retailer Boohoo upgrades outlook again

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - British online fashion retailer Boohoo.com raised its annual sales guidance after strong demand in the U.S. and on robust trading from Black Friday promotions, issuing its latest in a string of upgrades over the last six months.

The firm, which designs, sources and sells own-brand clothing to a core market of 16-24 year-olds in Britain and globally, said on Tuesday it now expected revenue growth for the 12 months ended Feb. 28 to be between 43 and 45 percent, up from previous guidance of between 38 and 42 percent.

Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.