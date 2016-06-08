Online retailer Boohoo.com raises full-year sales forecast

June 8 (Reuters) - Boohoo.com Plc, a British online fashion retailer, nudged up its full-year sales forecast on Wednesday, after a rise in new customers helped first-quarter revenue beat its expectations.

The company, which sells own-brand clothing, shoes and accessories online to a core market of 16-24-year-olds, said revenue rose 41 percent year-on-year to 58.2 million pounds ($84.7 million) in the three months ended May 31.

EBITDA margins would be in line with last year, as Boohoo.com planned to invest to bring new customers on board and grow internationally, the company said. ($1 = 0.6876 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)