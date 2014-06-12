FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 12, 2014 / 6:35 AM / 3 years ago

British online retailer boohoo.com posts 63 pct jump in revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - British online fashion retailer boohoo.com reported a 63 percent rise in full-year revenue, driven by recovering consumer confidence that spurred more people to shop online.

Pretax profit more than tripled to 10.7 million pounds ($17.97 million) at the retailer, which floated on London’s Alternative Investment Market in March.

Revenue came in at 109.8 million pounds in the year ended Feb. 28 from 67.3 million pounds a year earlier.

Boohoo designs, sources, markets and sells own-brand clothing, shoes and accessories through its website to a core market of 16- to 24-year-old consumers in the UK and globally. ($1 = 0.5956 British Pounds) (Reporting by Roshni Menon; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

