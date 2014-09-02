FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German retailer Metro to sell UK's Booker Group stake
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 2, 2014 / 4:35 PM / 3 years ago

German retailer Metro to sell UK's Booker Group stake

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Metro AG will sell its stake in Britain’s biggest cash-and-carry wholesaler, Booker Group Plc , as the German retailer looks to reinvest capital and trim debt.

The company will sell its about 9 percent holding, or about 156.6 million shares, through a placement, JPMorgan Cazenove, the sole bookrunner on the deal, said in a statement on Tuesday.

Metro, which runs Europe’s largest consumer electronics chain Media-Saturn as well as Real hypermarkets and Kaufhof department stores in Germany, will continue its strategic partnership with Booker.

The German company became the largest shareholder in Booker in May 2012 when it sold its loss-making British cash-and-carry operations to Booker in a 140 million pound ($231 million) deal. (reut.rs/1CmRFcV)

Shares in Booker, which supplies to caterers, convenience stores, restaurants and pubs in the UK, closed at 135.3 pence on the London Stock Exchange. ($1 = 0.6061 British Pounds) (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.