LONDON, July 5 Booker Group, the
wholesaler Tesco is trying to buy for 3.7 billion
pounds ($4.8 billion), said like-for-like sales rose 4.2 percent
in its first quarter, helped by favourable weather and the late
Easter.
Non tobacco sales grew by 9.6 percent on a like-for-like
basis in the 12 weeks to 16 June, the company said on Wednesday.
Tobacco sales continued to be adversely impacted by changes in
tobacco legislation, and were down 7.9 percent on the same
basis.
Analysts at HSBC had expected non-tobacco like-for-like
sales growth to come in at around 5 percent for the third
quarter running.
