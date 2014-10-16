Wholesaler Booker's first-half sales rise, says trading strong

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Booker Group Plc, Britain’s biggest cash-and-carry wholesaler, reported a nearly 2 percent rise in first-half sales and said trading in the first four weeks of the second half was ahead of the same period last year.

The Wellingborough-based company said it was on track to meet its plans for the year.

Total sales for the first half rose to 2.3 billion pounds ($3.67 billion) for the 24 weeks ended Sept. 12 from 2.2 billion pounds a year earlier, the company said.

Booker’s like-for-like sales excluding Makro were up 2.4 percent. The company acquired German cash-and-carry business Makro in 2012.

Booker, which runs 172 branches supplying grocery, spirits, tobacco and non-food items to caterers, convenience stores, restaurants and pubs in the UK, said pretax profit before exceptionals jumped 16 percent to 67.4 million pounds. ($1 = 0.6264 British pound) (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)