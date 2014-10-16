FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wholesaler Booker's first-half sales rise, says trading strong
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 16, 2014 / 6:46 AM / 3 years ago

Wholesaler Booker's first-half sales rise, says trading strong

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Booker Group Plc, Britain’s biggest cash-and-carry wholesaler, reported a nearly 2 percent rise in first-half sales and said trading in the first four weeks of the second half was ahead of the same period last year.

The Wellingborough-based company said it was on track to meet its plans for the year.

Total sales for the first half rose to 2.3 billion pounds ($3.67 billion) for the 24 weeks ended Sept. 12 from 2.2 billion pounds a year earlier, the company said.

Booker’s like-for-like sales excluding Makro were up 2.4 percent. The company acquired German cash-and-carry business Makro in 2012.

Booker, which runs 172 branches supplying grocery, spirits, tobacco and non-food items to caterers, convenience stores, restaurants and pubs in the UK, said pretax profit before exceptionals jumped 16 percent to 67.4 million pounds. ($1 = 0.6264 British pound) (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.