Wholesaler Booker's first-quarter sales rise 3.8 pct
July 9, 2014 / 6:25 AM / 3 years ago

Wholesaler Booker's first-quarter sales rise 3.8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 9 (Reuters) - Booker Group Plc, Britain’s biggest cash-and-carry wholesaler, reported a 3.8 percent rise in first-quarter sales and said it was on track to meet full-year expectations.

Like-for-like sales, excluding Makro, rose 2.9 percent in the 12 weeks to June 20.

Total non-tobacco sales rose 5.4 percent. Makro’s non-tobacco sales were down 12 percent as the company continued to exit non-profitable categories.

Booker runs 172 branches supplying grocery, spirits, tobacco and non-food items to caterers, convenience stores, restaurants and pubs in the UK.

It acquired Makro, the UK business of German retailer Metro AG, in 2012 to reach small firms and hotels. (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri and Roshni Menon in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
