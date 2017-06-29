LONDON, June 29 British supermarket Tesco
and its takeover target Booker have asked the
UK competition regulator to "fast track" examination of their
3.7 billion pounds ($4.8 billion) deal to a more detailed second
stage, they said on Thursday.
Tesco and the wholesaler Booker announced the cash and
shares deal in January and the Competition and Markets Authority
(CMA) formally started a Phase 1 review on May 30.
"We have now requested that the CMA uses the fast track
process to allow it to move more quickly to examining the merger
through a detailed Phase 2 process," the companies said.
They said they expect the CMA to issue a decision to refer
to Phase 2 within the next two weeks.
($1 = 0.7715 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)