BRIEF-Booker full-year pretax profit rises
May 23, 2013 / 6:11 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Booker full-year pretax profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 23 (Reuters) - Booker Group PLC : * Booker Group Plc final dividend 2.25 pence per share * Booker Group Plc total dividend 2.63 pence per share * Booker Group Plc FY pretax profit 101.4 million STG * Booker Group Plc FY sales rose 3.5 percent to 4 billion

STG * FY like-for-like sales +3.3%: non tobacco +4.5%, tobacco +1.3% * Economy is expected to remain difficult in the year ahead and the food

wholesale market remains very competitive * Group’s trading in the first seven weeks of the current financial year is

ahead of last year * Source text for Eikon:

