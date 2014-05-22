FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 22, 2014 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Booker Group full-year profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) - Booker Group Plc :

* Total dividend up 22 percent to 3.2 pence per share

* FY sales rose 17 percent to 4.7 billion stg

* Final dividend 2.75 pence per share

* FY pretax profit 122.1 million stg versus 92.1 million stg year ago

* Trading in first seven weeks of current financial year is ahead of last year

* Anticipate that challenging consumer and market environment will persist through coming year and uk’s food market remains very competitive Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

