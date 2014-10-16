FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Booker Group H1 sales up 1.9 pct
October 16, 2014 / 6:11 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Booker Group H1 sales up 1.9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Booker Group Plc

* H1 sales rose 1.9 percent to 2.3 billion stg

* Interim dividend 0.52 pence per share

* Half yearly report

* Booker like-for-like sales (excluding makro) up 2.4 pct. Non tobacco sales up 3.4 pct and tobacco sales up 0.6 pct

* Operating prot (pre £7.0m prior year exceptional credit related to makro acquisition) +15 pct to £68.1m

* Profit before tax (pre exceptionals) £67.4m, +16 pct

* Profit after tax (post exceptionals) £55.3m, +3 pct

* Trading in first four weeks of current half year is ahead of same period last year

* Anticipate that challenging consumer and market environment will persist through coming year and UK’s food market remains very competitive

* On track to deliver an outcome for financial year in line with our plans and to make progress in this challenging environment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

