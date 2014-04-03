FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Booker Group FY total sales, including Makro, up 17.3 pct to 4.7 bln stg
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 3, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Booker Group FY total sales, including Makro, up 17.3 pct to 4.7 bln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - Booker Group Plc

* Total sales in 12 weeks to March 28, including Makro, rose by 16.3 pct on same period last year

* 12 weeks to 28 March 2014, Booker like-for-like total sales (excluding Makro) were 1.9 pct higher with non tobacco like-for-likes up 3.4 pct

* Total sales in 52 weeks to 28 March 2014, including Makro, were 4.7 bln stg, up by 17.3 pct compared to last year

* Profits for 52 weeks to 28 March 2014 remain in line with expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.