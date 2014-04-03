BRIEF-Booker Group FY total sales, including Makro, up 17.3 pct to 4.7 bln stg

April 3 (Reuters) - Booker Group Plc

* Total sales in 12 weeks to March 28, including Makro, rose by 16.3 pct on same period last year

* 12 weeks to 28 March 2014, Booker like-for-like total sales (excluding Makro) were 1.9 pct higher with non tobacco like-for-likes up 3.4 pct

* Total sales in 52 weeks to 28 March 2014, including Makro, were 4.7 bln stg, up by 17.3 pct compared to last year

* Profits for 52 weeks to 28 March 2014 remain in line with expectations