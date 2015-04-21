FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France, Sweden, Italy obtain anti-trust commitments from booking.com
Sections
Featured
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Future of Money
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 21, 2015 / 10:25 AM / 2 years ago

France, Sweden, Italy obtain anti-trust commitments from booking.com

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, April 21 (Reuters) - France’s competition watchdog said on Tuesday that in coordination with the European Commission as well as Swedish and Italian regulators it accepted extended commitments from online booking agent booking.com to address competition concerns.

These commitments undertaken for a five-year period will be implemented as of July 1, and will notably allow hotels to offer lower room prices on other online hotel booking websites, the statement said.

In December, booking.com, owned by U.S-based Priceline Group Inc, proposed scrapping the so-called pricing parity clause in its contracts which prevents hotels from giving discounts to its rivals.

The company was responding to pressure from rivals and regulators across Europe to allow more competition in the online hotel booking industry.

The European Commission, the anti-trust enforcer in the 28-country European Union, has been coordinating national probes in France, Italy and Sweden but has said it was not conducting its own investigation. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; editing by Michel Rose)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.