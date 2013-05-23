FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
First edition of 'Great Gatsby' to be sold at auction
May 23, 2013 / 9:57 PM / 4 years ago

First edition of 'Great Gatsby' to be sold at auction

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 23 (Reuters) - A first edition copy of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s masterpiece, “The Great Gatsby,” will be up for sale next month and could fetch up to $150,000, Sotheby’s said on Thursday.

The book, which once belonged to the critic and author Malcolm Cowley, will go under the hammer along with a group of Fitzgerald’s letters and an unpublished poem in the June 11 books and manuscript sale in New York.

“The book is now almost universally recognized as standing among the great achievements of 20th-century American literature with the tragic story of Jay Gatsby, and more broadly, the American dream, resonating with readers for generations,” Sotheby’s said in a statement announcing the sale.

Fitzgerald wrote the Jazz Age drama while living in France. Although it was popular when it was published in 1925, it wasn’t until Fitzgerald’s death in 1940 that it was hailed as the great American novel.

News of the sale comes just weeks after the opening of director Baz Luhrmann’s film “The Great Gatsby,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio as the hero of the tragic love story. (Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Jan Paschal)

